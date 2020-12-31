BMO’s NEWS’eum – Here She Comes Again, Dolly Breaks Another Record!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – In a decade that had seen her dominance of the Country Music Charts begin, on this date in 1977, Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again” spent its fifth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It would be the last song to spend that long atop the chart until 1990’s “Love Without End, Amen” by George Strait.

Dolly was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, with "Here You Come Again" taking the nod for Album of the Year.