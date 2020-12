BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1970, Lynn Anderson was at #1 on the US Country charts with “Rose Garden”. Written by Joe South, the song was also a major pop hit internationally, topping the charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway and hitting the top three in the United Kingdom. Anderson’s version of “Rose Garden” remains one of the most successful country crossover recordings of all-time. #LynnAnderson #RoseGarden #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967