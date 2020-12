BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1963, “Love’s Gonna Live Here” by Buck Owens, was at #1 on the Country chart. Spending sixteen weeks at the top spot and a total of thirty weeks on the chart, after “Love’s Gonna Live Here” finished its 16-week stay at #1, no other song would spend more than 10 weeks at #1 for 49 years. On January 12, 2013, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift would become the first song to spend at least 10 weeks at #1. #BuckOwens #Bako #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967