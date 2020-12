BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 2013, Country music giant Ray Price died aged 87 at his ranch outside Mount Pleasant, Texas. Price, one of country music’s most popular and influential singers and bandleaders, had more than 100 hits and was one of the last living connections to Hank Williams.

A few of Ray’s many hits included Crazy Arms, Burning Memories, She Wears My Ring and BMO’s personal favorite…”For The Good Times.” Rest in Peace Ray.