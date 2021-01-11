BMO’s NEWS’eum – Ring of Fire – The Best of Johnny Cash is #1

On this date in 1964, Ring Of Fire The Best of Johnny Cash became the first #1 album when Billboard debuted their Country Album Chart. It was his sixteenth album in total and the first compilations album by Cash.

Then on this date on 1967, Johnny Cash and June Carter recorded their duet “Jackson”, which went on to win the couple a Grammy Award in 1968 for Best Country & Western Performance Duet. Written in 1963 by Billy Edd Wheeler and Jerry Leiber, Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood also scored a hit with the song. #JohnnyCash #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967