BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1993, Shania Twain married music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The couple divorced in 2010 after Lange allegedly had an affair with Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. On December 20, 2010, Twain’s manager confirmed that Twain was engaged to Frederic Thiebaud (the Swiss ex-husband of her former best friend).