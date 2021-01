Taylor Swift was at #1 on the US Country chart with her second studio album Fearless. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart for eleven non-consecutive weeks, thus setting various records, including the longest chart-topper by a female country artist. On Billboard’s Country albums chart the album logged a record 36 weeks at #1, with 3.2 million copies sold in 2009. #TaylorSwift #Fearless #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967