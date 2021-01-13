BMO’s NEWS’eum – The “Pride” of Mississippi is #1

On today’s date back in 1971, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin"” by Charley Pride was at #1 on the US Country charts. The song has since become one of his signature tunes and became his eighth country #1 hit. Charley was born in Sledge Mississippi’s and was a recipient of the “Mississippian of the Year” from the Broadcasters Association of Mississippi. Charley sadly passed last year due to Covid-19 like symptoms after appearing on the CMA Awards show where he was presented with the “Lifetime Achievement Award”. #CharleyPride #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967