BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1988, The Trio collaboration album, by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris, received a Grammy nomination for Best Album. Parton, Ronstadt and Harris first attempted to record an album together in the mid-1970s, but scheduling conflicts and other difficulties prevented its release. #DollyParton #EmmyLouHarris #LindaRonstadt #Trio #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks96