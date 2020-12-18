BMO’s NEWS’eum – Waylon Jennings Outlaw Bit

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1978, Waylon Jennings was at #1 on the US country album chart with I’ve Always Been Crazy. Three singles from the album hit the country charts’ top ten: the title reached #1 and “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand” peaked at #5, as did “Girl I Can Tell (You’re Trying to Work It Out)”. “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand” was Jennings’ personal statement on the state of the outlaw movement, written after having been detained by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 1977 for possession of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute. Jennings was never convicted of the crime due to critical faults in the legal process against him. #WaylonJennings #TheOutlaw #Dontmakethemlikethatanymore #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967