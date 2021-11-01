Charity Car Show in Carthage

B-MO in the MO’rning – Don’t miss out on your chance to see some incredible classic cars while helping out an incredible lady on November 20th at the Flea Market Plus Parking Lot next to Walmart in Carthage! The car show is a benefit for travel expenses for Deanna Rushing Webb as she battles cancer. Registration will start at 8am with a $20 entry fee! There will door prizes, burgers and more.

For more information call Heather Rushing at 601-562-4850