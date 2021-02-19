Eric Church Goes Unconventional For His Latest Album

BMOintheMOrning -Eric Church has previously spoken about the unconventional recording process behind Heart & Soul, his upcoming triple album, which led him and his team to embark on a month-long writing and recording retreat in a makeshift studio in the North Carolina mountains.

During a performance at UMG's annual luncheon and showcase at the virtual Country Radio Seminar, Eric performed his current single, "Hell of a View," and shared a story about how a personal tragedy in the lives of one of his co-writers impacted the writing process. Eric co-wrote the song with frequent collaborators Monty Criswell and Casey Beathard. But the singer admits that he wasn't sure Casey would even be able to join them on their album-making trip, because the songwriter had recently lost his 22-year-old son, Clayton, who was one of two people killed in a stabbing incident outside a downtown Nashville bar in December 2019. In addition to being Casey's son, he is younger brother to country artist Tucker Beathard and San Francisco 49ers football quarterback C.J. Beathard.