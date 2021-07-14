Get Your Kicks with the Radio Station of the Year Krew

The Radio Station of the year is Mississippi’s Superstar Country KICKS 96 and we are celebrating with our entire crew by giving away family four packs of tickets to Magic Springs Theme Park in Hot Springs Arkansas! Show us YOU’RE a part of the KICKS KREW by sending us a selfie showing us that you are, as described below, and then listen weekday mornings to B-MO in the MO’rning. If we announce your name, you could be on your way!

To enter, simply choose one of the options and be sure to listen weekday mornings:

A) Check your local paper such as The Neshoba Democrat, The Carthaginian or The Star Herald and look for the Kicks 96 Radio Station of the Year ad and take a picture of you holding it! (We’d love to see your smiling faces so don’t forget to smile! 🙂

B) Look for the big Boswell Media Digital Billboard in Kosciusko and take a picture with the Kicks 96 Radio Station of the Year Banner!

C) Take a picture in your Kicks 96 gear (t-shirts, hats, etc.) or make a sign! Something simple that says “I’m a member of the Kicks 96 Krew” will work!

D) Join us while we are on location and take a photo with the Radio Station of the Year trophy!

Submit your photos one of the following ways:

A) Send them by e-mail to [email protected]

B) Leave a comment below on the kicks96news.com website

C) Tag us in your photograph on your social media or use the hashtag #kick96krew

D) Send us a direct message

Carrier pigeons, ravens, owls, pony express, faxes and snail mail will not be accepted!