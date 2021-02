BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this date in 1967, Glen Campbell was at #1 on the US Country music chart with his seventh album By the Time I Get to Phoenix. The title track which was written by Jimmy Webb was originally recorded by Johnny Rivers in 1965. Campbell’s version reached #2 on the US Country charts in 1968, and won two Grammy Awards, for Best Vocal Performance, Male and Best Contemporary Male Solo Vocal Performance. #GlenCampbell #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967