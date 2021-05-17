Go Outside and Play!!

B-MO in the MO’rning – A new study finds three-quarters of Americans say their outdoor space was crucial to their mental health during COVID-19.People are spending 14 hours a week outside, which is an increase of three hours over the pre-pandemic days.
Seventy-three percent said spending more time outdoors has been therapeutic for them. Seven in 10 added improving their spaces has become a new hobby of theirs.
Half of the poll have invested in new plants and garden updates, as well as new outdoor seating over the past year. Respondents have spent an average of $1,910.99 on their outdoor spaces during the pandemic.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents even purchased a playground for their children and 19 percent have invested in a new pool.