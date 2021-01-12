BMO in the MO’rning – Happy Birthday Ray Price

Born on this day in 1926 in Perryville, Texas, was Ray Price, singer, songwriter and guitarist. His wide-ranging baritone has often been praised as among the best male voices of country music. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1996. Price died on 16th Dec 2013 aged 87 at his ranch outside Mount Pleasant, Texas. #RayPrice #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967

