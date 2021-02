BMO’s NEWS’eum – Born on this date in 1946, in Darby, Florida, was Howard Bellamy, singer, songwriter of The Bellamy Brothers. The duo had success in the 1970s and 1980s, starting with the release of their crossover hit “Let Your Love Flow” in 1976, a #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. Starting in the late 1970s, the Bellamy Brothers found success in country music as well, charting twenty #1 singles. #HappyBirthday #HowardBellamy #TheBellamyBrothers #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967