Happy Birthday Larry Stewart, the lead singer for Restless Heart who was born today in 1959. Stewart left the band for a solo career, recording four solo albums and charting eight singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts before reuniting with Restless Heart in 2002. His highest-charting solo single was "Alright Already", which peaked at #5 in 1993. (photo credit / Larry Stewart Music)