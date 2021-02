BMO’s NEWS’eum – Born on this day in 1962 in Kennett, Missouri, was Sheryl Crow, singer, songwriter and actress. In 2013, Crow signed a recording contract with Warner Music Nashville and, a few months later, released “Easy”, the first single from the upcoming album, which became her first top twenty country radio hit. #HappyBirthdaySherylCrow #BMOintheMorning #Kicks967 #AllIwannadoishavesomefun #IgotafeelingImnottheonlyone