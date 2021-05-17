Jason Aldean Is Back in the Saddle

Aldean announced the tour during his live set at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday night (May 15), the second of two nights at the Manchester, Tenn. venue. The dates run through late October and cover much of the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest. The run will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Oct.30.

B-MO in the MO’rning – Jason Aldean has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5.