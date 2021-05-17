Jason Aldean Is Back in the Saddle

B-MO in the MO’rning – Jason Aldean has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5. Aldean announced the tour during his live set at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday night (May 15), the second of two nights at the Manchester, Tenn. venue. The dates run through late October and cover much of the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest. The run will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Oct.30.
Joining Aldean on his Back in the Saddle Tour will be Hardy and Lainey Wilson.
Tickets for Aldean’s 2021 tour are set to go on sale on Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time, though a pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin on Tuesday (May 18) at noon local time. Visit JasonAldean.com for more details. #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967