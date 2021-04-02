Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival!

BMO in the MO’rning (PHOTO CREDIT: COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM) – Joining B-MO on B-MO in the MO’rning will be Jerome Trahan from the Board of Directors of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation to talk about the 68th Annual Jimmie Rodger Music Festival in Meridian April 8th through the 16th.

The 2021 lineup will take place over eight days in April, with most of this year’s performances being held at historic Temple Theatre and wrapping up with Chris Janson for the final show at the MSU Riley Center. All performances take place in beautiful downtown Meridian.

This year’s festival is as follows:

Thursday, April 8th

Todd Tilghman – Winner of “The Voice,” Season 18 – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Friday, April 9th

Robert Kimbrough Sr. / The Royal Horses – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Saturday, April 10th

Chapel Hart / Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Sunday, April 11th

Jamal Roberts, BET’s “Sunday Best” Finalist – Temple Theatre, Doors open 1pm, Show starts at 2pm

Friday, April 16th

Chris Janson – “Rising Country Star” – MSU Riley Center, Show Begins at 7:30pm

Current JJ Gray ticket holders (purchased last year for $20) can enjoy both Friday and Saturday nights’ shows at no additional charge (in General Admission seating.)

Tickets for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday shows

Premiere: $20 each night

General Admission: $15 each night

All shows at the Temple Theatre will begin at 7:00pm except for the Sunday Gospel show which begins at 2pm. The MSU Riley Center show begins at 7:30pm

Tickets are available at ardenland.net, msurileycenter.com, or the Temple Theatre Box Office.

Tickets for Thursday’s Todd Tilghman show will be on sale at the Temple Theatre Box office beginning March 19.

Box office hours are: 11am – 2pm, Monday – Friday and 9am – 11am, Saturday.

For more information contact

Contact: Jerome Trahan

Email: [email protected]

m: 571-289-8361

Website: JimmieRodgers.com