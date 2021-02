BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 1968, Johnny Cash proposed to tour partner June Carter during a concert in London, Ontario. She said yes. The couple married on March 1, 1968, in Franklin, Kentucky and had one child together, John Carter Cash, born March 3, 1970. Cash and Carter continued to work together and tour for 35 years until Carter’s death in 2003. Cash died four months later. #JohnnyCash #JuneCarter #JohnnyandJune #BMOintheMOrning #TogetherForever