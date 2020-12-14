Kicks Remembers Mississippi’s Charlie Pride

Your browser does not support the video element.

Kicks 96 honors Mississippi’s own Charley Pride who passed away December 12th. This clip features an opening from Kicks News Director Chris Davis and is hosted and produced by Morning Show Host and Program Director Brian “BMO” Montgomery.



Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell reflects on Charley and meeting him at an awards ceremony in Charley’s honor.



Brian BMO Montgomery tells of Charley’s original plans of when he’d begin his singing career, although the New York Yankees had other ideas.



Brian BMO Montgomery discusses the hardships that Charley went through and Charley discusses the differences between himself and Jackie Robinson in regards to the “barriers” they broke.