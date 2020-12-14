Last time on BMO in the MO’rning:

Brother Breck and BMO asked you to vote in their “Worst Christmas Song” poll! (which is available for your vote through tomorrow morning….

BMO went to the phone lines to discuss “What is the strangest / funniest thing that’s ever happened at your family gatherings?

Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell stopped by the studios to discuss the “Charley Pride Tribute” and shared a memory of meeting Charley when he appeared at the Attala County Coliseum and meeting Charley’s family when Charley was named “Mississippian of the Year” by the Mississippi Broadcasters ceremony.

Tune in tomorrow at “O”600, where the “O” stands for “O” man that’s early as Chris Davis has your morning news and more on Mississippi’s Superstar Country, Kicks 96!