Loretta Lynn Signs Her First Contract

BMO's NEWS'eum – On this day in 1960, Loretta Lynn signed her first contract on with Zero Records which saw her recording tracks at United Western Recorders in Hollywood, California. Zero president Don Grashey agreed to produce her first recording session, in Los Angeles, and Lynn recorded four songs in one day, including "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," the first song she had written. Zero released the song in March 1960 as the A-side of a 45-rpm single, and Lynn and her husband helped mail 3,500 copies to radio stations. The Lynn's spent three months visiting DJs while driving across the United States, and by the time the couple reached Nashville, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" was receiving significant airplay. The song eventually reached #14 on the Billboard country singles chart, and launched Lynn's recording career.