Luke Bryan Kicks the Dust Up in Nashville

B-MO in the MO’rning – (Photo Credit: Joesph Llames / UMG) Luke Bryan showed up Friday night at his downtown Nashville bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, for an impromptu performance. Video from the event shows Bryan leading the crowd in an epic sing-a-long of Brooks & Dunn’s early ’90s classic, “Neon Moon.”
The singer’s six-floor entertainment facility, which is located at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Avenue in downtown Nashville, opened in the summer of 2018.
The hot spot takes its name from the Route 32 bridge which crosses the Flint River in the singer’s home state, Georgia. He also owns a clothing line with the same name. #bmointhemorning #LukeBryan #Kicks967