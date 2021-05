Luke Bryan Kicks the Dust Up in Nashville

B-MO in the MO’rning – (Photo Credit: Joesph Llames / UMG) Luke Bryan showed up Friday night at his downtown Nashville bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, for an impromptu performance. Video from the event shows Bryan leading the crowd in an epic sing-a-long of Brooks & Dunn’s early ’90s classic, “Neon Moon.”

The singer’s six-floor entertainment facility, which is located at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd Avenue in downtown Nashville, opened in the summer of 2018.

