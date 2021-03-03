Nothing Better Than Birthday CASH

Born on this day in 1970, was John Carter Cash American country singer-songwriter, author and producer, the only child that Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash had together. His half siblings include Rosanne Cash, Carlene Carter and Rosie Nix Adams. He began his work as a music producer with his mother June Carter Cash on her album, Press On, which won a Grammy in 1999, then went on to work under Rick Rubin as Associate Producer on his father Johnny Cash’s Grammy winning records American III: Solitary Man and American IV: The Man Comes Around, the latter receiving three CMA awards. #JohnCarterCash #HappyBirthday #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967 (photo credit / Getty Images)