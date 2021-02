BMO’s NEWS’eum – Today in 1989, Old 8 x 10 the third album by Randy Travis was at #1 on the US Country chart. The album produced the singles “Honky Tonk Moon”, “Deeper Than the Holler”, “Is It Still Over”, and “Promises”. All of these except “Promises” reached #1 on the Hot Country Songs charts. #RandyTravis #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967