B-MO in the MO’rning – Today in 2006, Rascal Flatts were at #1 on the Country charts with their fourth studio album Me and My Gang which became the best selling country album of 2006. The singles released from this album included “What Hurts the Most”, which was a #1 hit followed by the title track (which reached #6), and then the #1 hits “My Wish” and “Stand”. (Photo Credit Taste of Country) #BMOintheMOrning #RascalFlatts #Kicks967