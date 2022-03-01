Rebel Round Up: Keeping up with the Joneses (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – In my time here, relationships have been built and bonds forged and all over a passion for a game and school, I love dearly. Yesterday the Leake Academy Rebels advanced to their second straight Overall Championship game and are on the verge of something incredible.

You hear about the commitment to excellence, the legacy of the players, and that college alumni like feel that being a “Rebel” has to it. Even that seems to be multiplied times a hundred if you wear a “Rebel” jersey.

7 total turnovers, 65% from the free-throw line, and to extend a winning streak to 7 games in a row against an Eagle team Leake beat last year at Overalls seemed like a “tall task” in itself,

Not to mention the height the Eagles brought to the floor; you see because when you look at the “tale of the tape” there was someone on that floor who towered over everyone in spirit, in passion, and did it while dealing with a loss, that doesn’t count in a column.

Kayte Jones, the “maiden in the middle” as I refer to her, lost her grandmother Saturday morning. First and foremost, I on behalf of the entire Boswell Media Sports Family offer her and her entire family our deepest condolences, our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We applaud your gutsy performance, a game that saw her snag 11 rebounds and 9 points and battle the way she always does, against bigger opponents and never gives up. Kayte was on the floor the entire game when understandably, most would not have and honored her family. My thoughts and prayers to your parents, your family and friends who knew and loved her.

The Lady Rebels will play Jackson Prep Wednesday at Mississippi College at 6 pm on Cruisin 98.

Lady Rebel Head Coach Amanda Hatch discusses Kayte’s performance

A highlight reel featuring Phillip Palmertree and Jackson Academy’s Ronnie Rogers calling the action