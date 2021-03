B-MO in the MO’rning – On this day in 2011, Sara Evans was at #1 on the Country chart with her sixth album Stronger, the first studio album to be released by Evans in nearly six years. During this six-year period, Evans was involved in a high profile divorce with, her now ex-husband Craig Schelske. “A Little Bit Stronger” was released as the album’s lead-off single which became a #1 hit. #BMOintheMOrning #SaraEvans #Stronger #Kicks967