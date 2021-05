B-MO in the MO’rning – Today in 2007, Trisha Yearwood announced she was leaving MCA Records where she had been for 16 years and selling over 12 million albums. She announced she was signing with Big Machine Records. Yearwood and Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta met in her intern days at MTM records. Trisha’s last top 10 hit with MCA was “I Would’ve Loved You Anyway” in 2001. #TrishaYearwood #BMOintheMorning #BigMachine #Kicks967