B-MO in the MO’rning – Nearly two-thirds of all Americans now believe that extraterrestrial life exists and that the U.S. government isn’t telling the public the full truth.

Four years ago, just 56 percent of respondents (in the CBS News poll) believed there was intelligent life on other planets compared to 66 percent who believe today.

(CBS surveyed 1,009 adults via telephone across the country.)

A whopping 73 percent of survey respondents think the U.S. government knows more than it is letting on about the subject.

AND… a third of those surveyed believe that contact with extraterrestrial life will occur in their lifetimes.

Ten percent believe there has already been contact made, though the findings did not specify when or where that contact occurred.

Twenty-four percent of respondents believe contact will happen in the next 100 years and six percent believe aliens exist, but humanity will never make contact with them.

The term UFO has been more recently replaced by unidentified aerial phenomenon, especially in light of the U.S. Pentagon declassifying three videos in April 2020.

The footage had been previously acknowledged as real by the Navy, and captured what pilots recorded on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. #BMOintheMOrning #rgoundcontroltomajortom #Boldlygowherenoonehasgonebefore #Kicks967