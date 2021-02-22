Waylon & Willie Are #1

BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 1976, “Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson was at #1 on the country chart. In 1969, Jennings and Nelson were staying in a motel in Fort Worth, Texas. Jennings was inspired to write the song after reading an advertisement that promoted Ike and Tina Turner. Jennings joined Nelson during a poker game and told him about the idea and the singers completed the song while Nelson’s wife, Connie Koepke, wrote it down. #WaylonJennings #WillieNelson #GoodHeartedWoman #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967