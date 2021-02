BMO’s NEWS’eum – On this day in 1993, Willie Nelson agreed to pay $9 million of the $16.7 million he owed the Internal Revenue Service. His accountants, Price Waterhouse, had not been paying Nelson’s taxes for years and in addition to the unpaid taxes, Nelson’s situation was worsened by the weak investments he had made during the early 1980s. #WillieNelson #Whollbuymymemories #BMOintheMorning