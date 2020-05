Regional Covid hotspots are reporting increase again today. Attala reports 196 cases, Leake reports 307 cases, Neshoba reports 320 cases, and Winston reports 66 cases overall. Attala, Leake, and Neshoba are still considered hot spots for the state as they continue reporting in top ten numbers per capita and overall. 173 new cases are reported overall today and 5 deaths including 1 in Leake and Neshoba. 95,885 tested overall with 9674 testing positive overall.