5 ECCC Board Members Recognized for Years of Service

Five members of the East Central Community College Board of Trustees representing a combined 115 years of dedicated service were recognized at the August meeting of the Board. ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory presented the trustees with plaques from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges. Shown (from left) are Delane Hudson, representing Winston County, 25 years of service; W.B. Jones, representing Leake County, 20 years of service; Pat Cleveland, representing Newton County, 15 years of service; Dr. Brent Gregory; William Kitchings, representing Leake County, 25 years of service; and Edsel Cliburn, representing Neshoba County, 30 years of service. (EC Photo)PR