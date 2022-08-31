A House Fire, a Hydroplane, and a Missing Spouse in Leake News

On Tuesday at 5:00pm, Carthage and Lena Fire Departments were called out to Canal Road for a home on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage.

At 5:44pm, there was a report of an accident with injuries where a vehicle had hydroplaned on Hwy 25 south of Red Dog Road. One person was ejected from the vehicle. One was transported to the hospital.

At 6:30pm, a caller requested officers to look for their spouse who had been previously suicidal and hadn’t been seen since noon. Officers soon located the subject and returned them to their residence.

At 7:04pm, officers responded to a call from the DHS office requesting assistance.