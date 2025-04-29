Arrest Made in Near 40-Year-old Murder of Leake Academy Student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss.–An arrest has been made in the 1986 murder of Leake Academy student Shondra May, who was 17 when she was kidnapped and killed.

WLBT reports Rubin Weeks, 63, was arrested Tuesday.

The kidnapping is believed to have taken place in Scott County. May disappeared after working a shift at McDonald’s.

Her nude and bound body was found by an off-duty Hinds County firefighter three weeks later on her 18th birthday. She had been sexually assaulted.

It is unclear what new evidence led to the arrest of Weeks.

The TV station reports that a group of retired investigators had been on the case, with the blessing of Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.