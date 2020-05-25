Attention: Unofficial Memorial Day Gathering Today at Leake Courthouse

An unofficial Memorial Day gathering will take place today at 12p.m. in Carthage. According to Shawn Hoffman, a Carthage citizen and Army Veteran, “we are having an unofficial gathering at the south end of the Leake County courthouse to remember our brothers and sisters who have given their lives in service to our great nation. There will be a laying of a wreath, a moment of silence, and prayer for families. We will honor POW/MIA and conclude with Taps. This event is not sponsored by anyone, there will be no formal ceremony, there will be no speaker. What we will have is a group of men, women, and children who are truly thankful and grateful for those who have granted the rights we currently have. It is open to the public, purely voluntary, and not sanctioned by any group or government entity. I hope to see you there. Feel free to wear whatever level PPE you need to feel safe.”