Be Alert: Multiple Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Thefts in Leake, No Key Needed

Multiple lawn mower thefts are being reported in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, there have been four zero-turn lawn mowers stolen within recent weeks. And there is a pattern. “The thefts are happening very early in the morning and while some of the lawn mowers were visible, some did not have keys in the ignition. There seems to be a general key or created generic key that is being used to start the mower, making it easy to steal. We are asking people to lock their lawn mowers in secure places. If that is not possible, please park your mower in front of a vehicle in a garage or in a place that makes it difficult to steal.”

And If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood in the daytime contact law enforcement. “Many of these crimes are scoped out in the daytime and in advance” says Sheriff Atkinson.