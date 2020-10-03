Big Homecoming Win for Leake Academy Rebels

It was homecoming football night for the Leake Academy Rebels on Thaggard Field in Madden tonight that was topped off by another win for the Rebels that are now 7-0 on the season. The Generals from Washington School in Greenville traveled to Madden to play the Rebels. Leake Academy would dominate the game from the kickoff winning the contest 49-6. The Rebels scored twice in the first quarter and four times in the second quarter giving them a 42-0 lead and a running clock midway through the second quarter. Reserve players played the second half for the Rebels who added another touchdown in the third quarter. Washington would score late in the fourth quarter after the Rebels fumbled the ball near their goal line. The final score Rebels 49-6.

Jarrett Watkins and Kade Marble were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game.