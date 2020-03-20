Breaking : City of Carthage Limits Gatherings and Events to 10 People

Carthage – The City of Carthage is prohibiting any gatherings of ten or more people. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians signed a proclamation on Thursday due to increased concern over the spread of Coronavirus. Events and gatherings listed in this order are recreational, social, or business activities. Faith based events, church services, festivals, and parties are also included. Restaurants doors are closed to the public and limited to take-out or delivery. Public spaces, or certain stores where people pass through are not limited. The proclamation is effective today, March 19th-March 31st or until rescinded or superseded.