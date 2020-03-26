Breaking News: Carthage Mayor and Aldermen Call Special Emergency Meeting

Carthage – A Resolution has been declared today by the Mayor and the Carthage Board of Aldermen. Decisions were made because of the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic. “Non-essential businesses” that do not provide daily basic necessities can have no more than ten people present at a time, including employees. “Essential businesses” continue to remain open. All restaurants are restricted to take out and delivery only. Hours of operation remain limited from 6:00 am- 9:00 pm. These regulations go into effect 12:00 am, March 26th and run through 11:59 pm on April 6th. All businesses are asked to comply with the curfew beginning at 9pm and ending at 6am.