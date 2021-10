Burglary, Multiple Armed Robberies, and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake Arrests

BILLIE J BROWN, 43, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

KELVIN BROWN, 36, of Sallis, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, ACSO. Bond $30,000, $10,000.

CLYDE R CHESSER, 64, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO. bond $1,500, $500, $500.

MARISA COLEMAN, 39, of Kosciusko, Warrant, KPD. Bond N/A.

MALCOLM X DOTSON, 31, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.

BRANDON L GOSS, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 19, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond N/A.

HOWARD X JACKSON, 39, of Forest, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

MARCIL JEFFERSON, 22, of Pickens, Burglary – B&E, Hold – Detainer ACSO, KPD. Bond $5,000, N/A.

ASHLEY M JOHNSON, 35, of Kosciusko, Armed Robbery, ACSO. Bond $15,000.

ALONZO J KELLY, 21, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, CPD. Bond $1,139.25.

ANTHONY A MANSON, 31, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.