The Camels are coming! Barnyard animals of all types plus a Zebra, Lama, AND the Camel will be at Square Affair tomorrow, all courtesy of G&J petting Zoo. Sponsored by The Baptist Memorial Hospital, the “pets” will be grazing and available for petting at Trustmark Park between 8:00am-12:00pm. Food Fair and Craft vendors will also be scattered throughout the square from 8am-3pm.