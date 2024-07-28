Car Crashes During Brief Police Chase in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A car crashed on Red Dog Rd. in Carthage Saturday night as it was being pursued by a Leake County deputy.

About 10:15 a deputy called in to dispatch that he had spotted a car that appeared to be driving recklessly on Hwy. 35 near Red Dog Rd., just outside the Carthage city limits.

“I had one turn around on the other side of the road reckless driving. I’m going after him,” said the deputy that spotted the car.

A dispatcher asked for the direction of travel.

“Get a hold of the city! 35 on Red Dog!” replied the deputy, seconds later. “He just crashed out! He just crashed our!”

Other deputies immediately headed that way. Carthage Police were notified. The crash was inside the city limits.

A few minutes later deputies asked for two license numbers to be checked. Both of the people were from Morton. A wrecker was called to pick up the car. It was unclear if there were any arrests made. No ambulance could be heard being called to the scene.