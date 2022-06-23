Carthage 10U Baseball Wins State Championship

The Carthage 10U All Star Baseball team from McMillan Park competed in the MS Recreation State Championship baseball tournament 10U division in Brandon, MS at Quarry Park June 17-19. The Carthage All Star team was coached by Chris Watkins, Scott Carr, & Brook Bobo. On Sunday June 19th in bracket play Carthage All Stars defeated Clinton 8-3, Northwest Rankin 9-6, and Madison/Ridgeland 8-7 to win the State Championship. P/1B/C Rowdy Briscoe was named MVP.

Team Picture, Bottom from L to R Jeremy Sessums, Bryson Billie, Jax Crowe, Charlie Bell, Will Bobo, Kanyon Pope, & Gip McCombs. Standing from L to R Jack Carr, Fred Matlock, Brayden Pigg, Will Watkins, Rowdy Briscoe, Tyler Johnston, & Matt Davidson. Coaches standing from L to R: Chris Watkins, Scott Carr, & Brook Bobo.(Story submitted by Chris Watkins)