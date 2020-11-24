Carthage – Blake Burgess Memorial Highway Sign Unveiling Today

The Blake Burgess Memorial Highway sign unveiling is today in Carthage. The ceremony will honor the life and legacy of Blake Burgess, who died last February. We reached out to his Mom, Robin Burgess, who said “today, November 24, 2020 would have been Blake’s 23 birthday but God had other plans. So, instead of a birthday celebration, there will be an unveiling of the Blake Burgess Memorial Highway sign. The Burgess family would like to thank the wonderful people of Carthage for their continued prayers and kindness.”

This event will be held at 2pm and is open to the public. The address is First Apostolic Church, 111 Dona Drive, at the corner of Highway 16 West.