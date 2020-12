We reached out to Carthage City Hall and received the following updates. Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears said that City offices will be open on New Years Eve, December 31st, but will be closed on Friday, January 1st. Offices will reopen at the regular time on Monday, January 4th.

Also, Carthage City Hall lobby remains closed. Bill payments can be paid in the drop box or online. For any additional information call 601-267-8322